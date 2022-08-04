Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Drops By 14.9%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of BXSL opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BXSL. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

