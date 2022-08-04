Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Drops By 15.3%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarLotz Trading Up 5.1 %

CarLotz stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CarLotz news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 118,039 shares of company stock worth $56,498 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarLotz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CarLotz by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarLotz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CarLotz by 6,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 977,452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarLotz by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth about $3,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

