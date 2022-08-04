Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Decreases By 19.5%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.