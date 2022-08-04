Short Interest in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Decreases By 18.2%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 31.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.32.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,928. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

