Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declines By 15.3%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 779,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,703. The stock has a market cap of $207.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 508,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Immersion by 30,661.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 251,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.