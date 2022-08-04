Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Expands By 20.8%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMCV opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $71.16.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
