Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Increases By 19.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 7,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.85 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.