Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Declines By 19.0%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 1,370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIFZF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

