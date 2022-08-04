Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Drops By 17.9%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. 79,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

