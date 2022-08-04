Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Drops By 20.7%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MDIA opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 12,899,480 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,926,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,469,399 shares in the company, valued at $31,249,005.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

