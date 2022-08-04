Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Expands By 19.7%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,840,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

MEG Energy Trading Down 8.7 %

MEGEF stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

