Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Expands By 19.7%

Aug 4th, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,840,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

MEG Energy Trading Down 8.7 %

MEGEF stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

