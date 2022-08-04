Short Interest in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Increases By 23.6%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

