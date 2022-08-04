Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expands By 16.8%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 20,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 210,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,922. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

