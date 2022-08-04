Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Declines By 15.8%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Opsens Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Opsens stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

