Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rises By 24.1%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

