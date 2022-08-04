Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases By 16.4%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,887. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Insider Activity at Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 49,384 shares of company stock worth $399,574 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 288,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

