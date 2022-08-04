Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Declines By 20.1%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,726,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,771,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 610,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $310,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 63,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,971. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

