Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rises By 25.2%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

