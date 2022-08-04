Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Drops By 20.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.1 %

WWW traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 2,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,639. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CL King cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

