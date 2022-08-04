Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 395,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,762. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

