Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on August 23rd

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Sisecam Resources Stock Performance

NYSE SIRE opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Sisecam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.