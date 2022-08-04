SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SITE Centers Price Performance
SITE Centers stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.50.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
