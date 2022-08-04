SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.50.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

