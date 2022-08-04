SiteOne Landscape Supply’s (SITE) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,759. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,444.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $314,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

