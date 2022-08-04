SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SITM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $209.51 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $129.44 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.47. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.61.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

