Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

TSLX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 44.20%. The company had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

