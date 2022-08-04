Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.5 %
TSLX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
