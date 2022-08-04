SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 8,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $818.81 million, a PE ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 1.06. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

