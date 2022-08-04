smARTOFGIVING 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,379.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $19,379.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading
