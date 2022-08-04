Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 1,167 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COF opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,811. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.