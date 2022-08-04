Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 3,144 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

