Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 7,427 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.