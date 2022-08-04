Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 8,642 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Fulton Financial worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

