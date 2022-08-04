Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.