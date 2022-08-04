Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

