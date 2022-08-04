Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Guess’ worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

