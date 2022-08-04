Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Itron worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron Trading Up 2.4 %

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

