Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,516.40 ($18.58).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 3.1 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($12.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,108 ($13.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,565 ($19.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,223.60.

Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.61), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,098,659.13).

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.