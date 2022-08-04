Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,516.40 ($18.58).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($12.87) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,177.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,223.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,565 ($19.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.61), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,098,659.13).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

