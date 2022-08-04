Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Snap makes up 4.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Snap by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,023 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,985,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

