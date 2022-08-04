Soapstone Management L.P. Has $15.54 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Soapstone Management L.P. grew its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Masonite International makes up approximately 7.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned 0.77% of Masonite International worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Masonite International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Masonite International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,406. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.