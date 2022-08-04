SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.73.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 1,904,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,577,644. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,848 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.