Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 45,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 123,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Sokoman Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$47.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

