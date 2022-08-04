Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Rating) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.75. 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.