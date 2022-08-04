Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.75. 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

