SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.32.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $295.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.76. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

