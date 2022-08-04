Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SOI opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.
In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at $674,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $76,039.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,019.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,037 shares of company stock valued at $918,647. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
