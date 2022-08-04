Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOI opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Insider Activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at $674,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $76,039.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,019.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,037 shares of company stock valued at $918,647. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $17,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 623,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

