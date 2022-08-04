Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.84. Approximately 151,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 212,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$798.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.63.

Insider Activity

Solaris Resources Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,510,826.80.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.