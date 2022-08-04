SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE SWI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 9,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,858. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SolarWinds

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.