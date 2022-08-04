SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
NYSE SWI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 9,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,858. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
