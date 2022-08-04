SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 10,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in SolarWinds by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.