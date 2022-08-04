SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $22.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
