SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

