Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

