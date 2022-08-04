Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 848 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

